Richland County Commissioners, Sidney City Council, elected state officials and Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) representatives will be conduct…
CONTACT US: 406-433-2403
Secretary of State Corey Stapleton plans to implement new election software in 2020. Election officials worry that’s too fast.
County elections officials are expressing “grave concerns” over Secretary of State Corey Stapleton’s plan to implement a new statewide election system in time for the 2020 elections.
ONEOK recently contributed $100,000 to the McKenzie County Flood Relief 2019 Fund, a component fund of the North Dakota Community Foundation. The fund was established in the wake of the devast…
Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) will host the Summer Campfire Program “Prehistoric Fish of the Yellowstone” at Makoshika State Park on…
Wheat and corn markets plunged after USDA projected that corn plantings would be much higher than the trade expected. Wheat is also seeing pre…
Montana gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 sta…
A new National Park Service (NPS) study reports that visitors to North Dakota’s national parks spent $49.6 million dollars in nearby communiti…
1 Monday, July 8, the Sidney Chamber of Commerce will host the Ag Appreciation Golf Tournament, Sidney Country Club, 7 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more …
The 26th annual Garden Tour sponsored by the Hospital Auxiliary will be held on Saturday, July 13, in Williston. The tour will begin with a co…
State public health officials today announced a free online resource that offers coaching and support to young Montanans who want to stop usin…
Beginning July 1, donations to the voluntary wolf mitigation account will be accepted through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Those intere…
Farm families are under increased stress this season, challenged by weather, trade issues, the farm economy and many other factors that are ou…
This June has been the deadliest on Montana roadways in 10 years. With the alarming increase in crashes, the Montana Department of Transportat…
In the Wednesday, July 3, edition of the Sidney Herald there was a mistake in the birthday announcement for Irene Schmierer, the correct day f…
1.) Volunteers in Action was developed around community needs to have a volunteer clearing house, create more volunteer opportunities, capture…
Montana State Parks invites you to explore the age of dinosaurs with a Paleo Experience at Makoshika State Park in July. Paleo Experience even…
1. Visit Lambert July 3 and 4 for Fourth of July festivities, fun and fireworks. Activities can be found in the park, at CQ Bar, a parade thro…
On June 29 at about 2:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 21-foot boat that had overturned on the Yellowstone…
More than 620 students graduated from Bismarck State College after completing the spring 2019 semester. The graduates were recognized at the c…
A fungus that causes white-nose syndrome (WNS), a deadly disease of hibernating bats but not a direct health risk for humans, has been detecte…
Ryder Rice is at his best when challenged.
Sidney was 6-0 in duals while in Minnesota. The Eagles also wrestled in eight-man bracket tournaments with the winners being:
TrainND Northwest is pleased to announce the re-launch of its well control training program this August after a 12-month hiatus for program changes.
Written by Fort Peck Summer Theatre (FPST) alum Roger Bean, The Marvelous Wonderettes makes it FPST debut to celebrate Bean and the theatre’s …
Sidney-Richland County Library invites children and families to the puppet show, “The Dragon Who Fell to Earth,” on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. The …
“Online. With four kids and one income I’m going to have to.”
Recently, the City of Sidney’s nine-member Park and Recreation Board discussed an idea that had worked well in member Jeff Hintz’s past. The B…
F.T. Reynolds Co. awarded its fifth Friends of Reynolds (FOR) donations to participating non-profit groups in the five Reynolds Market stores …
Latest Breaking News
Most Popular
-
Sidney man charged in shooting death
-
Severson charged with deliberate homicide
-
Law enforcement dispatch report
-
Police Beat
-
Meghan Paige Krugler
-
Sheriff's department responds to overturned boat call on Yellowstone River
-
Crimestoppers wanted person of the week
-
Montana sexual offender update
-
Sheriff's Report
-
City council denies request to allow RVs in mobile home park
During a school board meeting held June 24, Corland Construction contractors Jon Kleinke and Corey Weiland gave an update on the track project.
The Boys and Girls Club of Richland County is proud to announce Chloe Baker as its April Youth of the Month for the 2018-2019 school year.
SMS is proud to announce Makayla Sparks as student of the month. She has a heart of gold and a kind spirit. She ALWAYS comes to class with a s…