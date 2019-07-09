Quantcast

Wheat, corn markets plunge

  • By Louise Gardner Spectrum Commodities

Wheat and corn markets plunged after USDA projected that corn plantings would be much higher than the trade expected. Wheat is also seeing pre…

5 things to know

    1 Monday, July 8, the Sidney Chamber of Commerce will host the Ag Appreciation Golf Tournament, Sidney Country Club, 7 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more …

    Correction

      In the Wednesday, July 3, edition of the Sidney Herald there was a mistake in the birthday announcement for Irene Schmierer, the correct day f…

      5 things to know

        1. Visit Lambert July 3 and 4 for Fourth of July festivities, fun and fireworks. Activities can be found in the park, at CQ Bar, a parade thro…



        Friends of Reynolds
          F.T. Reynolds Co. awarded its fifth Friends of Reynolds (FOR) donations to participating non-profit groups in the five Reynolds Market stores …

