Korczak and Chief Henry Standing Bear

 Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation

It has been 75 years since the first blast began to reveal the likeness of Lakota leader Crazy Horse in the granite on Thunderhead Mountain in southwestern South Dakota. Over the years, as the sculpture began to take shape, so did the mission of the Memorial.

“We are excited to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Crazy Horse Memorial,” said Crazy Horse Memorial CEO Whitney Rencountre. “We would like to honor the work of all those who have contributed to Crazy Horse Memorial: past, present, and into the future.”



