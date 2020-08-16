The Sidney Herald has published a special section on the 2020 4-H Fair.
The thorough recap of this year’s 4-H event at the Richland County Fairgrounds includes pictures of youth who participated in a wide range of judging categories.
From the opening-day Horse Show to hogs, lambs and goats, alpaca, rabbits and chickens — and the all-important steer — the Sidney Herald special section is packed with photos of 4-H youth and their animals.
In addition to introductory briefs for each section, you’ll find write-ups about what made this year’s 4-H show a big success. You’ll also learn who captured top honors in all the categories, including Grand and Reserve champions.
Look inside for the 2020 Richland County 4-H Fair special section from the Sidney Herald and a wide array of sponsors to learn more about the event.