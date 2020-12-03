I got some windshield time with Dylan recently—after the necessary COVID tests, since he lives and works in Bismarck where the pandemic has hit hard. But aside from the hoops we jump through these days to see the ones we love safely, it was like old times, the best of times when we'd drive just for the sake of driving.
Recently, with the advent of phone technology and with the proper connections to even aging car stereos, we've had great fun sharing old-school country songs as we putz along gravel roads. His knowledge and love of the genre are fast becoming encyclopedic, but I can still pull a cowboy hat out of my rabbit once in a while and show him a song he's never heard.
He loves gunfighter ballads but he'd never heard Gene Pitney's “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” He was so excited he had to send it to a friend that very moment. He's also a big Glen Campbell fan. “Galvaston” is a favorite. A few months ago I bought him a Lefty Frizzell album from the early '60s that was so good I had a hard time giving it up.
When India rides with me, the routine is the same as it is with Dylan—she DJ's—and between the two of them, I remain remarkably in tune with what's going on with this generation's music. One of the blessings of being an older father. Yes, I own Kanye albums.
Americans have always had a love affair with the road, which is why we've invested so much in chrome over the years. There's nothing like getting your first car. Mine was a '67 Pontiac Catalina. The Gray Ghost.
The expanse of the country is so great, our vaunted independence can't really be real unless you have a steering wheel in your hands. Out here on the prairie, in small-town Americana, even more so. I wonder how many miles my friends and I logged exploring every backroad and section line, and since the statute of limitations has expired, I'll confess, often with an open container.
Kids, don't try this at home. Actually, it would be smarter than trying it on the road.
But it was more about companionship. The radio. That first 8-track player with Kraco speakers. The Guess Who's greatest hits played over and over. And over. John “Records” Landecker coming through at night from WLS in Chicago as we parked in the moonlight in front of a slough I dubbed Lake Metigoshe. It was about the freedom that allowed us time with each other, time that that we knew was swiftly coming to an end.
It's funny, all the while I was cruising the backroads with my pals, I thought it odd that my Grandpa Bender was out on Sundays driving at glacial speeds, looking at the crops. Now, I do the same dang thing.
These days, with the kids off doing what kids do, work and college, out there building their own lives, my most common passenger is Gus the Wonder Pug who almost screams when he hears the word “ride.” He squeals and whimpers again with each town we hit because they're alive with smells only dogs can smell. As excited as Gus is about “a ride” he settles in contentedly with his chin on my leg in long, uninterrupted stretches.
Funny, too, I thought the other day, with Dylan manning Spotify, this is how it started with us. When he was restless as a baby, I did what my mother did with me. Took him for rides in the wee hours of the morning. A 2 a.m. cruise in my old Bronco would have him sleeping peacefully in minutes.
I've written many columns in my head with my hand on the wheel over the years from Point A to Point B. I emerge from the cockpit clear-headed with things clarified. These are the moments I missed when I lived in cities.
As much as I liked Denver, there was no such thing as a pleasure cruise down I-25. But when I headed back for the holidays and the traffic grew more sparse, it felt a little like heaven, or home, at least. And when every driver behind the wheel of every pickup—the ones with barbwire and fence posts bouncing in the back—waved at you, you knew you were there.
It's good to be here.