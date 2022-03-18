The nominations have been received and selections have been made for the 2022 Sidney Herald Academic All-Stars. The venue has been reserved and sponsors are being lined up. All we need is for the community to come out and support these stellar students.
The 2022 Sidney Herald Academic All-Stars Gala will be held March 29, 2022 at the Sidney Moose Club and this year’s event is being sponsored by Hurley’s Oilfield Services and Cherry’s RTS. Tickets are just $20 each and available at the Sidney Herald office located at 310 Second Ave. NE in Sidney. Call 406-433-2403 for more information.
The Academic All-Star Awards were created to recognize and honor some of the community’s outstanding students in grades 1-12 from public schools, private schools and home-school students as well.
The Sidney Herald uses this event to highlight area students who not only excel in the classroom but are also good all-around people and are involved with their schools and communities. These students have learned to balance school work, extracurricular activities, a social life, community service and for many a job as well. Not only do they succeed but they do so at the highest level.
The criteria for selection was chosen as a guideline to select the most deserving students. This includes:• A love for learning• Challenges themselves to reach high standards and expectations• Demonstrates positive behaviors inside and outside the classroom• Demonstrates leadership skills• Is involved in extracurricular activities at school or within the community
Other criteria can also be considered as well.Candidates are nominated for the Academic All-Star Award by teachers, coaches, students, and/or community members. The selection committee then reviews the nominations and qualifies them for the selection process.Selected students are then notified and recognized at the annual awards banquet.