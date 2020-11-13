Anders N. Lassey, 15
Funeral service for Anders N. Lassey, 15 of Cartwright, North Dakota are at 10 a.m., (MST) Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview, Montana, with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Interment will be in the Yellowstone Point Cemetery, Cartwright, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home in Sidney and one hour before services at the church. Family services are open to the public at 6 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Anders passed away at his home in Cartwright, ND on Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020.