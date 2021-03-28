The Glendive Medical Center Foundation is proud to bring back the Annual Grill & Chill Fundraiser on June 4 and 5. The Grill is a family-friendly BBQ at the Dawson
County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building on Friday evening, June 4, starting at 5 p.m. The Chill is an eighteen-hole best ball scramble golf outing at Cottonwood Country Club on Saturday morning, June 5, at 9 a.m.
The Grill & Chill is Glendive Medical Center’s largest fundraiser with proceeds going towards the greatest need at the hospital. Thanks to the support of sponsors, donors, and the community, funds raised last year helped provide brand new beds that included added safety features for patients recovering from illness and injury in Acute Care. This year, the proceeds from Grill & Chill sponsorships, ticket and auctions sales will go towards a new C-Arm X-ray in Surgery. “The current C-Arm is over 12 years old, has older technology, and has become increasingly unreliable,” stated Jaime Shanks,
Foundation Director, “The C-Arm is used for many types of procedures including orthopedic guidance, for port and catheter placements, long-term intravenous access in chemotherapy patients, and for pain procedures. The C-Arm is vital to providing care for many patients at GMC.”
For anyone interested in attending or participating, they are in for a treat as this year’s BBQ will be prepared by GMC Catering. The dinner will feature a buffet of smoked prime rib, salmon, and chicken, a build-your-pasta bar, salad bar, and cheesecake. For smaller kids, a half serving of their choice of meat with all of the trimmings or hot dogs will be served. Complimentary soft drinks and water will be served, and a no-host bar with margaritas, mixed drinks and beer will be on-site. There will be a live and silent auction Friday evening. Tickets will be on sale starting April 1st in the Foundation/Marketing office.
The Golf Outing is an 18-hole best ball scramble with shotgun start. The winning teams will receive cash prizes and will enjoy a delicious barbecue lunch courtesy of GMC Catering.
Golf teams are already filling up so if you would like to play, call the Foundation office at 406-345-2627. If an individual does not have a team but would like to golf, they will be paired with a team.
Golfers will need to register no later than May 1. Early registration is encouraged. Golfer registration is $50/person or $200/a team of four people. Teams may pay by cash, check, or credit card on the day of, or before the golf tournament.
Back by popular demand this year is a “Winner’s Choice Raffle” with only 150 tickets to be sold and each ticket is $100. The winning ticket will be drawn on Friday night after the live auction. The winner will have their choice of twelve vacations to choose from, all valued at nearly $5,000, airfare included, or $5,000 cash. Tickets are available for the raffle at the Foundation/Marketing house located behind the hospital at the corner of Ames Wye and Ames Wye.
For more information on the Grill & Chill or to become a sponsor or donor, please visit www.gmc.org/foundation or call 406-345-2627.