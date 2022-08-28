Phillip Meyer, M.D.

Phillip Meyer, M.D.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

For most people, taking a daily 81 mg aspirin to prevent stroke and heart attack is more risky than beneficial.

Aspirin has been in use as a pharmaceutical for over 150 years making it one of our oldest. One might assume with all this experience we would know exactly how to use it, but today’s recommendations are based on better evidence gained from better science.



Tags

Load comments