Bakken Brewfest will be back for 2020, but not at the usual timeframe. Organizers will be shooting instead for a Labor Day Blowout with the event, which has been a community favorite for going on eight years now.
“With the changes in administration and the lingering COVID precautions, we weren’t comfortable keeping the April date,” Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kali Godfrey told the Sidney Herald. “We bounced around a couple of dates and ideas, but ultimately it came down to where we could have it.”
Outdoor venues came with additional red tape and liability, and so that left one suitable location, the Richland County Event Center.
“They only had certain dates available, in fact one date available, which was Sept. 4,” Godfrey said.
Organizer’s are hoping that date could work in the event’s favor, both when it comes to attracting tourists and keeping folks in town.
“People will have that extra day to recover,” Godfrey said.
The event this year is going to have more space than it did 2019, Godfrey said, and organizers are already working to line up entertainment and plan special activities.
Bakken Brewfest traditionally has received funding from the Tourism Business Improvement District, as well as sponsorships, for this event, which is one of a kind in eastern Montana.
“Brewfests are common elsewhere in the state and other areas of the country,” Godfrey said. “But there was just nothing like that here.”
Because of state laws, beer at the festival has to come from distributorships, even if the brewers are personally coming to town, or, as the case may be, are already in town.
“There are three distributors that serve Sidney now,” Godfrey said. “Since it started, brewers from two of the distributors have infiltrated the Sidney market.”
That’s a welcome diversification for the sector, Godfrey said. Another goal of the event, of course, is to celebrate the existing brewers in town.
Brewfest in the past has generally had at least 25 different entities bring their offerings to the event. These include not just breweries but also cideries, distilleries, and even a winery. And while many of the offerings are from Montana and North Dakota, some of them are from South Dakota, Wyoming, and other states as well.
Entertainment has generally been local bands, such as the Mighty Big Jim and Tall Boys out of Wibaux. And there are usually local caterers providing finger foods that go well with beer.
“At this point, we could always use more committee members to help us plan,” Godfrey said.
She is updating the information for that on the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce website, online at https://www.sidneymt.com.