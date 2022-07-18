Graveside services for Barbara Andreasen, 75 of Fairview, Montana are at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, North Dakota under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Monday, July 18, 2022, from Noon to 6 PM at the funeral home. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Barbara Andreasen was born on April 26, 1947, to Sanford Ervin and Shirley (Ingram) Strickland in Bell, CA. Barbara grew up cooking and cleaning at home and carried that into her later years.
She was always cooking for holidays and special occasions.
Whenever the grandkids needed desserts for school she was there, and everyone loved her desserts. You never went to her house that it wasn’t spotless and some dessert on the table. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, and gardening.
Barbara graduated from Bowie High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Dale Andreasen that same year on July 21, in Bowie, TX. Most of her life she was a homemaker with odd jobs now and again. One of her jobs was a cashier at the Loaf n Jug in Fairview, MT where Dale would go and sit with her. Barbara was also involved with the V.F.W. Auxiliary for many years.
Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, July 14, 2022, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT.
Barbara and Dale had four children: Sherri Fox of Ft. Worth, TX, Cindy Andreasen (Kent) of Fairview, ND, Jerry Andreasen (Jennie) of Fairview, MT, and Michelle Judd (Jeff) of Fairview, MT; 10 grandchildren, Dylan of Texas, Brittany of Montana, Brenon of Montana, Amanda of Montana, Jantz (Jess) of North Dakota, Scott (Brittany) of North Dakota, Brett of North Dakota, Beau of Montana, Payton of Montana, and Dean of Montana; 5 great grandchildren, Jacey, Bennett, Ashlynn, Corbin, and Paisley.
Barbara is preceded in death by: her parents, Sanford and Shirley Strickland; husband, Dale Andreasen; In-laws, Sigurd and Gladys Andreasen; sisters, Sue Romine and Shirley Partridge.