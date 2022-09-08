What does it mean to be an example of a believer in word and conversation? I think the following story can answer that question.
A Brigham Young University professor traveling on a plane started a conversation with his seatmate. The gentleman asked him what he did for a living and the professor told him he taught religion at BYU. The man went on and on about BYU and their football team and how much he enjoyed watching them.
Eventually, the professor asked the man what he did for a living. The man said he was an ordained plumber.
The professor said, "I think I've never met an ordained plumber. What is an ordained plumber?"
The man replied, "Well, in my profession, I'm a plumber. But I'm first and foremost a Christian. And my job, I feel like, is to go into people’s homes and to simply make their day a better day."
What a great sentiment! We can all be ordained to daily speak of ourselves and others in a way that reflects our commitment to Christ and His gospel. We can lift and inspire wherever we are and in whatever we are doing,
Sadly, we live in a culture filled with vulgarity and profanity, where the Lord’s name is taken in vain, swearing is so commonplace we hardly notice it, outrage and insults are the languages of the day, and people constantly tear down others.
We see people in the media argue, fight, and rarely say anything kind or generous about those they disagree with. How can we say we love God, but not love our fellow man, or at the very least, not disparage him? Perhaps we can be a force for changing this. We can start a domino effect of kindness by refusing to join others in mean-spirited conversation and by using our words as Christ did to lift those around Him.
Words have power. They can hurt or they can heal. They can weigh others down or lift others up. They can discourage or encourage. A verse in the Apocrypha reads, “The stroke of the whip maketh marks in the flesh: but the stroke of the tongue breaketh the bones” (Ecclesiasticus 28:17). Physical wounds usually heal, but wounds to the spirit caused by cruel and unkind words often fester and cause long-lasting sorrow to the soul.
Elder Jeffrey R Holland commented, “Negative speaking so often flows from negative thinking, including negative thinking about ourselves. We see our own faults, we speak—or at least think—critically of ourselves, and before long that is how we see everyone and everything. No sunshine, no roses, no promise of hope or happiness. Before long we and everybody around us are miserable.”
Paul further admonishes, “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but [only] that which is good … [and] edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers. And grieve not the holy Spirit of God. …Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you…And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you”(Ephesians 4:29-32).
This is a lifetime pursuit. From the time we are children we are taught to be kind, not to call names, and to think before we speak. As adults, we generally know we should not disparage others. Still, we often feel we are justified if someone has mistreated us or said or done something we consider hateful or malicious.
Sometimes it’s hard to respond to unkindness in a Christlike manner, and Christlike behavior is often difficult when we feel wounded or hurt. If we want to be like Christ, we have to learn to bridle our tongues and control our speech. As Christ was the example of faith, hope, and charity, our words can also be filled with faith, hope, and charity. We can heal, encourage, uplift, and encourage others by the words we utter. We can be an example of the believers.
Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.