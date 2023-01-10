Birth announcement Jan 10, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathy and Justin Tchida of Glendive, Montana welcomed a 7-pound, 5-ounce baby boy on Jan. 5. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baby Boy Montana Kathy Justin Tchida Baby Birth Announcement Load comments Most Popular Six-year-old swims to the rescue Athlete of the Week: Zane Pilgeram Sidney Health Center welcomes first baby of 2023 Sidney woman dead after head-on collision Drug crimes continue to rise in Richland County Sidney wrestlers dominate the mat in Omaha From the Superintendent's Desk: Savage Public School Identities released in McKenzie Co. accident House rules package passes key hurdle Sidney Public Schools to screen students for mental health and suicide risk INSIDE: Physicians, Specialists, Dentists, Chiropractors, Optometry, Fitness, Massage and MORE! VIEW DIRECTORY Your Social Connection