Can you wear two pairs of stockings at the same time?
That's a question you may ask this winter when the wind howls and the snow flies. How can you be sure you'll ever feel your toes again? Your mom used to tell you to "put on a sweater" when you were cold but that's not helping your feet. Or, as in "The Domestic Revolution" by Ruth Goodman, do you need a nice, warm fire?
Long before history was recorded, many of our ancestors kept warm with fires made of dried grass or dung, but probably, mostly, wood. Wood, in fact, was the main heating-and-cooking fuel in Queen Elizabeth's day, though other organic materials were burned in a pinch when wood was scarce. By a mere half-century later, however, as Elizabeth lay dying, England had strongly embraced coal.
The change started as it began to dawn on sixteenth-century Londoners that wood sources might someday disappear. Town councils appointed caretakers to manage and conserve woodlands and hedges, but those efforts didn't solve any cold-weather problems. They were well aware of coal's properties; coal was used by the Romans in ancient times and in nearby communities, it was a "fuel of choice." Even the Welsh were pleased with the heat that coal gave off – but for Londoners, using it meant a learning curve and a need for new equipment and alterations to older British homes.
Burning coal, says Goodman, allowed houses to be outfitted with a single furnace that heated the whole house, rather than a fireplace or hearth that heated one room. With central heating, the size of the average home grew larger. As the price of coal went down, the price of wood rose and the latter became a status symbol in finer London homes.
Getting coal to the city required improvement to roads and ports. Coal changed and created industries, altered the way Londoners cooked and what they ate, the way they cleaned, and the way their decorated their homes. It changed England's very idea of comfort...
To get full enjoyment out of "The Domestic Revolution," it helps to know that author Ruth Goodman is a historian who time-travels – not in a Twilight Zone sense, but in that she regularly lives as one would in any given historical era. Here, she straddles several periods, including life in the Twentieth century, and she brings science aboard, too.
It's the latter, along with a lengthy look at wood, its forestry and management, differences, uses, and ways it can be burned, that makes the book sometimes feel ponderously slow. Yes, it's relevant information but not enough so, leaving readers feeling as though they're in a college-level seminar and the professor has digressed yet again. Fortunately, Goodman's wonderful, eyes-wide-open sense of exploration takes over, and the gee-whiz of it is appealing enough to make you stay.
Readers who love unique peeks at the past, and little-known tales (especially of British history) should look for this book and say, yes, please. "The Domestic Revolution" is coal you'll welcome in your stocking.
* * *
For more on life in England, look for "Mad & Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency" by Bea Koch. Filled with mini-biographies of wild women who refused to conform. Imagine the scandal! Gasp, and enjoy.