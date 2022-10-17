In 2017, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology updated its breast cancer screening guidance recommending that women at average risk of breast cancer be offered screening mammography starting at age 40 and continue screenings every one to two years. If screenings have not been initiated in a woman’s 40s, screening mammography should be completed by no later than age 50.
The American Cancer Society estimates that 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases are thought to be hereditary, meaning that they result directly from gene changes (mutations) passed on from a parent. The most common cause of hereditary breast cancer is an inherited mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene. Therefore, simple math shows that 90% to 95% of breast cancer is not hereditary, which underscores the importance of screening mammography and its role in early detection of breast cancer and reduction in mortality. Women who catch the cancer before it becomes invasive now have a 93% five-year survival rate. In comparison, women who reach Stage IV of the disease have an approximately 15% five-year survival rate.
In the family practice arena, empirical evidence shows that healthy 40-year-old females tend to wait until they are older to begin the screening process, said Tanya Giese, FNP-C, at Western Dakota Clinic, Williston. “Generally, when there is family history of breast cancer, patients are more aware and are encouraged to be proactive about breast screening.”
This was true for two-time cancer survivor, Lisa Haskins.
In 2009, during a routine wellness exam with her healthcare provider, Lori Dockter, PA-C, Haskins was encouraged to schedule a baseline mammogram because she’d recently turned 40. Haskins’ response was lukewarm, as there was no history of breast cancer in her immediate family. Undaunted, Dockter scheduled the mammogram appointment for her. When the results came back, Haskins was asked to return for a biopsy. They had found a lump.
“I wasn’t worried, but thought of it as more of an inconvenience,” she said. Haskins’ kids were ages 7,8, and 10 at the time, so full-time parenting and a full-time career kept her busy. Exercise was one of her few indulgences.
“When I got the call after my biopsy to return for a visit, I knew something was up,” Haskins added. But still, she was not worried. “I was anxious to get the appointment over with so I could keep my racquetball match.” As suspected, Haskins was told she had breast cancer.
Haskins consulted with Trinity Oncology, who collaborated with specialists at Mayo Clinic on her behalf. It was decided that she would travel to Mayo for further evaluation which resulted in her having a unilateral mastectomy. She returned to Trinity for chemotherapy, maintaining work and home life through the nausea.
“Chemo was hard; I was really sick, but I kept thinking ‘Life goes on.’ My kids were busy and participated in everything. Before my treatment, I’d go to work, then drive around in circles at night dropping my kids off,” she said. “I was so fortunate I had my family and friends close by to help.”
After completing chemotherapy, Haskins had reconstructive surgery and began the slow, sometimes painful, process of healing. Over time, work, kids, activities crept back in demanding her full attention. Cancer was in the rearview mirror and she never looked back.
Eight years later, her annual mammogram showed a lump in the remaining breast. Haskins returned to Mayo Clinic to remove the breast, where a lymph node dissection determined the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. This time around, radiation would be added to her chemotherapy regimen. With the guidance of her oncology team, Haskins decided that chemotherapy would be completed at Trinity, and radiation would be administered at Mayo. “The collaboration and communication between my doctors in Minot and Rochester made things so much smoother,” she said. Still, keeping a positive attitude was hard.
She recalled wondering why me? Why again? “I remember calling my mom when I started losing my hair, hoping for sympathy. ‘Mom,’ I said, ‘I’m losing my hair!’ She responded, ‘Well, we knew this would happen,’ so, that was the end of any self-pity.”
Although an avid exerciser, Haskins participated in Trinity’s CancerCare exercise rehab program and found it helpful in managing her strength, endurance, fatigue and depression. She said she felt the CancerCare Center provided a healing environment and improved her commitment to healing. “I exercised through all my treatments but found cancer rehab very helpful. It was good to have someone to encourage me and keep me positive. At times, I remember feeling really good, knowing the cancer was leaving my body,” she said.
Haskins has been cancer free since August 2018.
Although breast cancer is still the most prevalent cancer among women in the U.S., fatalities have decreased steadily since 1990. While the disease was a death sentence for many women as recently as 30 years ago, there are currently 2.6 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. alone.
“I think the most important thing is to be aggressive with the regular screenings. The sooner an area of concern is noted the better the outcome for the most part,” Giese reminds us. “As women, we spend so much time caring for others, we often forget to care for ourselves and this is one way we can do that.”
Trinity Health is committed to making important screenings as convenient as possible and offers 3D mammography at our locations in Minot and Williston. To schedule a mammogram in our Minot location, call 701-857-2640. To schedule a mammogram at Western Dakota Health in Williston, call 701-774-0810.