In 2017, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology updated its breast cancer screening guidance recommending that women at average risk of breast cancer be offered screening mammography starting at age 40 and continue screenings every one to two years. If screenings have not been initiated in a woman’s 40s, screening mammography should be completed by no later than age 50.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases are thought to be hereditary, meaning that they result directly from gene changes (mutations) passed on from a parent. The most common cause of hereditary breast cancer is an inherited mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene. Therefore, simple math shows that 90% to 95% of breast cancer is not hereditary, which underscores the importance of screening mammography and its role in early detection of breast cancer and reduction in mortality. Women who catch the cancer before it becomes invasive now have a 93% five-year survival rate. In comparison, women who reach Stage IV of the disease have an approximately 15% five-year survival rate.



