Active Parenting 4th Edition classes available
MSU Extension Richland County and Parenting Montana are offering Active Parenting Classes. The school years of your child’s life can present many different changes and challenges, for you as a parent and your child. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. The Active Parenting 4th Edition program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as teaching responsibility, encouraging school success, how to defuse power struggles, and much more. Classes start Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office-Meeting Room from 6-8 p.m. and are free of charge. Class size is limited; please RSVP by noon on Nov. 1, by calling the MSU/Richland County Extension office at 433-1206.