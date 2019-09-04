Strength training class to begin Sept. 25
StrongPeople (also known as StrongWomen), is a moderate strength training program designed to help improve and increase muscle mass, strength, balance, bone density, arthritis symptoms and more as people age. These classes are for anyone and everyone, no matter your skill level. There are exercise modifications geared toward each participant’s abilities. Classes are starting on Sept. 25 at the Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. Classes are Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-1 p.m. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.