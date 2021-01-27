MISSOULA – The coronavirus pandemic that has left no corner of Montana’s cities and regions untouched will be the focus of the 46th Annual Economic Outlook Seminar, a two-day event held online this year on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 1-2.
“This pandemic-induced economic downturn bears little resemblance to previous downturns,” said Patrick Barkey, director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. “A recession that has humbled once thought to be recession-proof industries like health care, while at the same time pumping up demand for housing and durable goods – which generally suffer when economic uncertainty spikes – throws a curve ball at historical patterns of economic vulnerability.”
This two-day virtual event titled “The Path Forward: How COVID-19 Has Reshaped the Economy,” features UM economists and industry experts and two nationally recognized keynote speakers who will discuss the many ways the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Montana's economy. The seminar also includes local speakers from communities throughout Montana.
Day 1 will include:
Keynote speakers Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and Edward Glaeser, Fred and Eleanor Glimp Professor of Economics at Harvard University, who will discuss how our economy will emerge from the sharpest, swiftest and most severe economic downturn in modern history. They will focus on the challenges Montana will face and what opportunities lie ahead.
Local industry experts giving their outlook for Montana’s important sectors, including health care, forest products, tourism, real estate, agriculture, high-tech and manufacturing industries.
Moderators for each session, including Jocelyn Lane, regional president of First Interstate Bank, Montana; Bob Rowe, CEO of NorthWestern Energy; Sarah Walsh, COO of PayneWest Insurance; and Seth Bodnar, president of the University of Montana.
Day 2 will include:
Local outlooks for Montana’s major regions, focusing on economic trends and developments in each community.
“Small Business Survival Stories” panel discussions led by area businesses that will describe how they fared during this extraordinary time and what kinds of lessons they learned.
Opportunities for further discussion and engagement in dedicated virtual social lounges.
Registration costs $70 for individuals and $50 per person for groups of five or more. Registration for Montana University System faculty, staff and students is $25. Attendees will receive a special issue of the Montana Business Quarterly featuring the 2021 Montana economic report, a copy of presenter slide presentations and a one-year subscription to Montana Business Quarterly. Continuing education credits also are available.
For more information or to register, visit http://www.economicoutlookseminar.com.