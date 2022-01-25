As a new season approaches for RV and camping trips, Amunrud’s RV Inc is preparing for an all new season as well.
With several more weeks of the winter season ahead many are daydreaming of that fresh summer air and warm sunshine. Another way to get you through these long cold days is to start planning those RV weekend getaways and camping adventures again.
Amunrud’s RV is just the place for making sure those adventures go smoothly. The shop works hard to make sure it’s stocked and prepared for anything you could possibly need for that RV or camping trip.
Amunrud’s is easily one of the largest parts and services shops within Richland County and has been for about 53 years now.
Mike Anderson would be one of the fellas to thank for all that and he is quite possibly more excited than anyone for this new upcoming season. This will be the first year that Amunrud’s will be in his hands as head owner and operator.
Anderson was given the opportunity to purchase the RV business when the former owner felt it was a good time to retire. With Anderson knowing the in’s and out’s of the business better than anyone, the decision was a simple one. This has made the transition a very smooth experience.
“I’ve worked here for about 28 years,” Anderson says. “I started around 19 or 20 years old and have been here ever since.”
Amunrud’s will be 53 years old this year and with his 28 years experience, all those RV and camping questions can be well answered without a shadow of a doubt. Anderson works hard to cover every necessity within the RV and camping world.
Anderson’s goals for the shop are to continue the good quality service that the business has offered all these years.
“Not much will change in terms of the business,” says Anderson. “It’s got a good thing going for it. We are doing a lot of cleaning up though. Just years of clutter that we’re going through but really more just little personal changes here and there,” Anderson said when asked about any major changes to look for in the future of the business.
Anderson is a born and raised Sidney native and loves the community he serves. He’s got a wonderful family with two daughters and six grandchildren.
When the opportunity arises Anderson can often be found in his favorite place, you guessed it, the outdoors. A good place to enjoy being as the owner of an RV and camping business.
Some of Anderson’s favorite pastimes are also outdoor related. He’s a fishing and hunting kind of man and loves boating when he can, though that might be a little more of a luxury now that he’s running the business.
Anderson is full of RV and camping knowledge, so with that being said, Amunrud’s is the place to go for all those camping needs. Whether your form of camping is more of the glamping style in a cozy beautiful new RV or roughing it on the ground with all the equipment imaginable, give Mike Anderson a visit and he’ll have you set up in no time.
You can find Anmunrud’s RV Inc. at 2656 S Central Ave in Sidney and the business is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is 406-433-2226.