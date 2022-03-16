Applications are now being accepted for the $50K Venture Competition, which will be hosted on April 27 by Montana State University’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship and the MSU Blackstone LaunchPad. The presentations will take place starting at 4 p.m. in Inspiration Hall in Norm Asbjornson Hall on the MSU campus. The event is free and open to the public.
The competition is open to all MSU and University of Montana undergraduate and graduate students, to faculty and staff at both universities, and to MSU and UM alumni who graduated within the last 10 years.
Ventures that won first, second and third place prizes in previous MSU $50K Venture Competitions are not eligible to participate. In addition, ventures that have received venture capital or angel funding are not eligible, but ventures that have received funding from MSU, UM, or the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs or similar grants may participate.
The event offers $50,000 in prize money as well as access to experienced entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and numerous network resources. Participants will receive feedback from judges and may capture the attention of investors.
Questions about the MSU $50K Venture Competition may be directed to 406-994-4383 or info@msulaunchpad.org.
MSU’s Blackstone LaunchPad helps MSU students succeed in entrepreneurship and in their careers. Open to students, faculty and alumni in all majors, the campus-based LaunchPad provides mentoring, opportunities for participants to grow their networks and resources to help their businesses succeed. For more information, visit montana.edu/launchpad/.