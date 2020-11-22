Apprenticeship is evolving in Montana to meet the needs of our changing economy. While it is still a popular route for those seeking careers in traditional trades, such as electricians and plumbers, more employers are realizing the benefits of the apprentice program and are expanding apprenticeship to new occupations and industries.
For workers, this means even more pathways to gain the skills needed for a rewarding career. As Montana prepares workers for the future, apprenticeship will help to meet workforce demand.
What is Registered Apprenticeship?
Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship program is a work-based learning opportunity involving both classroom time and on-the-job training. Apprentices are paid employees, working for a sponsor, which allows them to earn while they learn. Typically, an apprenticeship lasts three to four years (although some programs are shorter).
Upon graduation, the apprentice is awarded an industry-recognized certificate, indicating to employers across the U.S. that the worker is trained and qualified.
Working with the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program, businesses establish a customized curriculum to meet the employer’s needs. The Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Registered Apprentice Program is a recognized State Apprenticeship Agency by the U.S. Department of Labor, allowing the Department to monitor the apprenticeship and award the apprentice credentials.
Growth in the Apprenticeship Program
Since 2000, Montana has had more than 9,900 apprenticeships in more than 110 different occupations. The number of programs continues to grow each year, increasing the number of apprenticeships in various fields.
Figure 1 illustrates steady apprenticeship growth over the years. From 2013 to 2019, active apprenticeships have increased by approximately 1,400. Apprenticeships are on track to continue expanding in 2020, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apprenticeship helps to fill the shortage of skilled workers in the labor market. The rise in apprenticeship seen over the last several years can be partially explained by employment growth and a shortage of workers. As labor markets tightened, businesses had a challenging time finding qualified workers, which led more firms to create apprenticeship programs. As workers and companies respond to the pandemic’s disruptions, work-based learning will continue to serve as an essential path for workers to new occupations.
Benefits to employers and workers
One of the main benefits to employers is that Montana retains many apprenticed workers after certification, improving the skilled labor pool.
High wages contributes to the increased retention of workers who complete apprenticeships. One year after graduation, apprentices earned wages that were $11,600 higher than the median wage in Montana, according to Montana DLI Registered Apprentice Program data from 2000 to Sept. 30, 2020.
Throughout their training period and in the five years after graduation, apprentices increase their earnings by approximately $3,200 per year. The high wages of apprentices suggest they are getting a good return on their investment, consistent with other apprenticeship research. Apprentices earn while they learn, allowing them to support their families and reduce reliance on debt while obtaining an industry-recognized credential. This likely contributes to the relatively high completion rate of apprenticeship in Montana.
Apprenticeship and Future Demand
Nationally, nearly 1,200 occupations have been deemed apprenticeable. In Montana, 110 occupations have been apprenticed so far. Montana still has room to grow apprenticeship to new occupations.
The projected demand is as high as 32,420 jobs each year over the next 10 years. Montana has already apprenticed occupations that account for roughly 30% of that demand.
Many high-growth occupations are already apprenticed in Montana. For example, the annual need for carpenters, construction laborers, and truck drivers is projected to be 900 to 1,000 jobs per year for each occupation. Electricians, plumbers, nursing assistants, and computer support specialists are also projected to have high demand.
A variety of high-growth occupations have been deemed apprenticeable by the U.S. Department of Labor but have yet to be apprenticed in Montana. The list includes general managers, software developers, property managers, social and human service assistants. Annual demand in these occupations is projected to be between 70 and 550 jobs per year for each. Expanding apprenticeship to these high-growth occupations will help industries fill skills gaps and meet future workforce demand.
Montana’s Registered Apprentice Program continues to evolve with the needs of the economy. The apprenticeship program’s consistent growth is evidence that employers and their apprentices recognize the value of apprenticeship. For workers and businesses, apprenticeship is an investment that pays dividends by helping fill skills gaps in the workforce and by providing workers the opportunity to boost their career and their income.
As Montana prepares the workforce for the future, the apprenticeship program will play a critical role in developing new pathways that connect workers to rewarding careers.