As inflation rises, low-income households grapple with particular challenges

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis staff held six listening sessions around Minnesota and South Dakota earlier this year to increase understanding of inflation’s effects on households and communities with limited economic resources. This series will highlight what they learned by talking to about 50 residents of the Ninth Federal Reserve District. Their experiences affirm and provide important insights into economic data that highlight the ways inflation can have larger impacts on households with low incomes.
Outreach efforts can inform monetary policy
When people talk about the Fed’s role in “setting interest rates,” they’re referring to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the group of senior Federal Reserve System leaders that meets every six weeks to vote on decisions about monetary policy. Presidents from every regional Federal Reserve Bank participate in the FOMC’s deliberations and take turns filling four of the 12-member committee’s seats.
Federal Reserve Board economists regularly brief the FOMC about the state of the economy, and economists from the Federal Reserve Banks contribute to this process. At President Neel Kashkari’s request, the Minneapolis Fed has diversified its sources of information on the economy, such as the Beige Book, that ultimately help inform the FOMC’s understanding of economic conditions. This practice yields more insights into how big-picture economic trends translate to Main Streets and kitchen tables across the Ninth District and the nation as a whole.
As part of his effort to broaden the sources of information we utilize to understand the economy, President Kashkari has incorporated new outreach work by the Minneapolis Fed’s Community Development and Engagement team. The listening sessions discussed here are part of that outreach.
Higher wages (and harder work), but no added economic security
For the past seven years, hourly pay increased most quickly for workers paid the lowest wages. Meanwhile, prices rose for everyone.
Have increasing wages left low-income households feeling better off economically, even with rising prices? For many of our listening session participants, the answer was a firm “no.”
“I work seven days a week to cover my expenses,” said a participant who drives passengers at an airport. “Before, I used to work 40 hours a week. Now it’s taking me 70 hours just to cover my expenses, at two different companies.”
“People don’t realize that [Minnesota law] sets the minimum wage so it goes up with inflation, but the prices keep changing after they raise the wage,” said one worker in the child care sector. “You’re behind the curve, stuck in a box.”
Some participants received raises or had switched jobs to access higher wages but explained that their new earnings went to pay for necessities. Union members explained that their contracts last several years—and negotiated wage increases are not pegged to inflation.
“We get a raise, but then the cost of everything goes up, so it feels the same,” said one union worker. “It’s like you can’t win.”
Some participants felt their ability to increase their earnings by taking higher-paying jobs was limited due to time or resource constraints. Caregivers—those responsible for children, elderly relatives, or others—seemed particularly likely to describe constraints on their economic mobility.
Some parents described the havoc to their schedules caused by their inability to access reliable child care, a problem made worse by the pandemic.
Other parents described the employment challenges they faced because of pandemic-related school and child care closures, unreliable school bus service related to driver shortages, and the need to care for sick children or adult family members.
“Child care cuts into my income and if it’s not available, then I can’t go to work. I feel like I’m struggling to get going at all,” said one participant.
“A lot of our child care providers shut down during COVID and haven’t come back,” said another. “The ones that are operating are always full.”
Transportation was another oft-cited barrier to higher wages. Rural listening session participants noted that the price of gasoline and a lack of access to reliable vehicles limits people’s ability to find and keep work in the first place. The impact of high gasoline prices on work weren’t limited to rural areas, though.
A substitute teacher in an urban area said they have shrinking options for work sites—a long drive is now too expensive relative to their wages. A former home health aide was required to drive to her clients’ homes in her own vehicle. She quit because her employer did not increase her travel reimbursement, even as gas prices continued to climb. Some workers, like janitors, said they have to pay for work-related costs beyond transportation. The price of these supplies has also gone up, without a corresponding wage increase.
Participants also felt the impact of another much-discussed labor market trend: the shortage of employees.
Some workers felt they were being asked to do more at the workplace while treading water financially. “Sometimes I can’t take my break because of all the work I have to do,” said one janitor.
Another added that her employer was trying to cut company costs by requiring the same amount of work in fewer hours. “[My employer] tried to cut my hours, but I wouldn’t let them,” she said. “I told them it isn’t possible [to clean everything I need to] in less time. I physically can’t work any harder. So I was adamant and said no.”
