As inflation rises, low-income households grapple with particular challenges
Metro

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis staff held six listening sessions around Minnesota and South Dakota earlier this year to increase understanding of inflation’s effects on households and communities with limited economic resources. This series will highlight what they learned by talking to about 50 residents of the Ninth Federal Reserve District. Their experiences affirm and provide important insights into economic data that highlight the ways inflation can have larger impacts on households with low incomes.

Outreach efforts can inform monetary policy



Tags

Load comments