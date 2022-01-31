It was not so very long ago, that Gov. Doug Burgum announced that Trenton was landing one of the state’s biggest economic development projects with the $2.8 billion Cerilon plant.
Today, the governor put in a personal appearance to announce yet another large economic development project landing in Williams County, which he said will be one of the world’s largest data centers.
The Atlas Power Data Center has announced it’s working with FX Solutions Inc. to build a $1.9 billion cryptocurrency factory.
Construction has already begun, Burgum said, west of Williston.
“When it’s completed, it’s going to be one of the largest single-location data centers in the world,” Burgum said. “This is a major investment that’s occurring. It’s going to further cement North Dakota’s growing reputation as a global hub for data centers.”
The data centers can be used for a lot of purposes, Burgum added, in addition to cryptocurrency mining.
“The power that’s in these servers is going to create all kinds of opportunities down the road,” Burgum said. “When we’ve got this kind of computing power here, whether it’s for artificial intelligence, or AI, or lots of other things that are coming along, there’s going to be a lot of uses.”
Burgum said North Dakota is attractive for data centers. The climate is just right for heat-intensive data mining, and there’s an affordable power supply, as well as a business friendly regulatory structure.
Rick Tabish, president of Missoula, Montana-based FX Solutions, which is building the facility for Atlas, said that the Williston site ticked off a lot of boxes, including a redundant power supply and speed to market.
Speed to market is so important, Tabish added, because every four years or so, the coin halves. A few months extra time can quickly add up to millions in lost revenue.
The timetable for construction calls for having 25 megawatts of service running by mid-April, and maybe even sooner. Each building will represent 15 megawatts, and there will be eight of those in the first phase. After that, there will be another 120-megawatt phase, for a total of 240 megawatts.
“Our goals are to go up to 240 by Q4 this year, and then we’ll start working on that next, to bring it up to 500 maybe by the end of Q2 next year,” Tabish said. “Our goal is 700 megawatts by Q4 of 2023.”
After 700, Tabish said they will likely come back to Mountrail Williams and Basin Electric to ask for more energy, depending on demand for their services.
The facilities that FX is building won’t be of the disposable Conex variety.
“Kevin’s facilities are insurable,” he said. “You don’t find any mining facility data facility of that caliber that’s insurable. They’re a balance sheet asset.
Interest in the data center has been high, Tabish said.
“I’ve had probably six or eight of the biggest you know data center people in the world contact me over this,” he said. “And Kevin (Washington) is American, we’re all Americans. I want to keep it in America.”
Tavish and Washington are no stranger to the region.
“We know how to build (here),” he said. “We’re used to coming out here and building in, you know, 20 below zero weather.”
This will be the second such facility for Atlas Power. Its first is in Butte, Montana. That plant helped rejuvenate an economically depressed area, and injected new vitality into that community, Burgum said.
Workforce is likely to be the biggest issue facing Williams County in staffing the Atlas Power Data Center, and part of his trip in Williston was to discuss workforce initiatives with WSC President Bernell Hirning.
Atlas as a company was the vision of Kevin Washington, who said he wanted to create the world’s largest cryptocurrency company with a carbon neutral footprint.
“Standing here today is making that dream a possibility,” he said. “To put it in baseball terms, I believe that we’re in the bottom of the third inning with so much more to come in the infrastructure blockchain and high performance computer assets.”
Washington believes digital currency is emerging as a cornerstone of the 21st century economy, but wants to see the industry develop in as sustainable a way as possible.
“This includes committing to a mixture of energy sources that spans renewables such as wind and solar as well as the stranded energy assets that would otherwise go to waste,” he said. “I’m pleased to share that the Williston development marks an enormous step forward for Atlas Power’s journey to achieve our goals.”
Mountrail Williams CEO Dale Haugen, meanwhile, said that everything the co-op and Basin Electric have built over the past 10 years to accommodate the boom was a key factor in what enabled the county to attract the Atlas power data center.
“We’ve got to put this in perspective of Williston,” he said. “Williston’s new airport cost $300 million. He’s investing twice that amount, three times that amount, four times that amount in this data center. So you think about that $300 million investment of this airport. It wasn’t trivial to us, but this investment is huge to our county.”