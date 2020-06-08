Montana gas prices have risen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.92/g on Monday June 8, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ag, but stand 96.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana was priced at $1.73/g on June 8, 2020, while the most expensive is was 2.19/g, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on June 8 was $1.73/g while the highest is $2.19/g, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.02/g today. The national average is up 19.8 cents per gallon from a month ag, but stands 72.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
June 8, 2019: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
June 8, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)
June 8, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
June 8, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
June 8, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
June 8, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
June 8, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
June 8, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
June 8, 2011: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)
June 8, 2010: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
"It's no surprise that gasoline prices have increased for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand has hit its highest level since early March as Americans are returning to the roads," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With OPEC extending its large oil production cuts until at least July, oil prices continue to rally.... For now, motorists will likely continue to see gas prices rising for the weeks ahead."
GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com