One of Sidney’s favorite one-stop shops has something interesting about it you may not know. They have traveling popcorn!
Party Central and Maine Street Popcorn Factory have everything from tuxedo rentals to all the decorations you can dream of for any themed party idea you can come up with. They obviously didn’t just stop there.
Their store is filled with professionally put together gifts baskets, specialty chocolates and all sorts of candy. Then there’s the popcorn. This little ma and pop shop is actually known around the world for its delicious freshly popped popcorn. Their popcorn is so good that many locals can’t go very long without it.
“We have regulars that come in expecting their weekly fix on popcorn and we do our best to keep it coming for them”, owner and operator Dana Moos told the Sidney Herald.
That popularity has taken the popcorn around the world. Germany, Italy, the Philippines, Mexico, just to name a few.
“It starts out with a local getting hooked themselves then they either move, go into the military or simply just want to share their love of the popped stuff with family and friends from all over,” Moos said.
It turns out popcorn, as fun as it may seem, is no joking matter for some people.
“Some of our most loyal customers take their popcorn very seriously”, Moos said, laughing. “I know of one loyal popcorn fan that ended up two extra weeks in Las Vegas and had her favorite cheesy caramel popcorn shipped out to them, since she had run out & nothing else hit the spot for her.”
That addicting cheesy Carmel is just the beginning of the amazing flavors they have come up with down at Main Street Popcorn Factory. For those pickle lovers in your life, they offer a quirky little bouquet called “Dillishous.” The bouquet is obviously filled with dill pickle-flavored popcorn. You’ll also find popcorn for the cookie lovers and even special seasonal flavors for just about every holiday.
If you’re lucky, you may even come in on a day Moos has popped some of her favorite, the fresh classic kettle corn with sea salt. It’s the best.
Moos expresses her heart for trying to keep up with the rise in cost for just about everything right now, including shipping costs.
“We know things are tough for everyone right now,” she said. “So we’re trying to do our best to keep costs as friendly as possible but it’s taking a toll on each of us.”
With the holidays coming around the corner fast, Main Streets popcorn is getting ready to pack its traveling bags and explore the world some more. As long as there are popcorn lovers out there, Main Street Popcorn Factory is willing and determined to get it out to them. Stop by sometime to explore those delicious crazy flavors and maybe ask where your favorite flavor has traveled to before. It’s probably gone farther than you.