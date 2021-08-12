Finding affordable clothing can get frustrating, especially when one is shopping for plus size apparel. Giving your closet a facelift can go from frustrating to wonderful once you find the retailer that has affordable clothing in all sizes for all women. Fortunately, Bitterroot Boutique in Sidney strives in offering great deals on clothing but they also sell quality clothing that fits the latest styles and trends.
Nichole Slanger started her boutique online but has since opened a completely renovated shed that she uses as her boutique location. Eventually, Slanger plans on growing the business to have a store front in Sidney where she can continue to grow with the community. Nicole went to high school in the Bitterroot Valley here in Montana, which was an inspiration in forming the name, Bitterroot Boutique.
“The biggest thing for myself was I am plus size so needing affordable curvy women’s clothing that is also cute and fashionable was a major factor in opening for me” says Nicole.
Her inspiration went far beyond opening a small business for her own good, “I would
shop for myself and it would be difficult to find clothes that fit in Sidney without ordering online. It was something I really struggled with, so I wanted to be able to provide something that we don’t have in Sidney for those women” claims Slanger.
It is also important for her to let all women know that she did not focus only on plus size clothing as she carries a variety of sizes. Her sizes in the boutique range from small to 3x.
Shoppers can also find soaps, accessories and lotions in the store as well. This mom of one enjoys being able to spend quality time with her son while running her own business and helping women feel confident in their own bodies.
Slanger said, “Everyone is beautiful, and I want women to know that your size does not define who you are and your worth as a person. One of my biggest goals is to find clothes that compliment your beauty because no matter what you are absolutely gorgeous.”
The boutique is located at 511 Yellowstone Drive in the back green building in Sidney. Currently, the hours for the boutique are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and weekends they are generally open longer. The hours can change, so follow Bitterroot Boutique on Facebook to keep up with their current schedule and their latest fashions.