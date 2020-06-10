The Montana Business Adaptability Program is accepting applications from Montana-based, for-profit and nonprofit businesses of 50 or fewer employees for reimbursement of expenses associated with keeping staff, operations and customers protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible expenses include (but are not limited to) costs related to communication, remote work equipment, cleaning supplies, tools to enhance social distancing and sanitation, and travel/hotel costs related to quarantining workers.
Total funding available is $20 million; the maximum reimbursement amount per business is $5,000 for expenses incurred. Itemized receipts and proof of payment are required for reimbursement.
This financial assistance is funded through $1.25 billion in federal emergency relief through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act; the Business Adaptability Program is administered by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
For more information or to apply, visit COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.