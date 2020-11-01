Snow and cold made the opening weekend of Montana’s big game season a little bit too much fun and challenge for some hunters, resulting in lower numbers than usual for the kickoff.
Those who did brave the cold, however, more often than not met with success in finding big game.
“We had check stations at Hysham, Ashland and Glendive, and traffic was down at all of them,” Information/Education Manager Marla Prell said. “Animals weren’t moving much on the 24th. But the success rate was still pretty good for those who did venture out.”
Here’s a look at some numbers for the Region 6 and 7 Big Game opener.
Glendive station
47 hunters passed through
9 deer checked, plus a handful of birds
Hysham station
76 hunters passed through
32 deer checked
13 antelope
3 elk