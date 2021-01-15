The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is announcing the nominated businesses for the 2020 Annual Awards. This is a record breaking amount of nominations for the Chamber’s annual awards.
The Entrepreneur Award recognizes a new business offering innovative products or services to the Sidney area. Nominees for this award include: Anytime Fitness, Meraki Boutique, Merge, MiMi’s Kitchen Co., MT Bare Cave, The Coffee Stop and TapHouse Bar & Grill.
The Horizon Award celebrates a business operating successfully for more than 5 years who is committed to its employees and customers. The nominees for the Horizon Award include: Footers, Interstate Engineering, LYREC, Mucho Si, Sidney Eye Care, Sidney Health Center and Sidney Millwork.
The Chamber of Commerce will present a total of seven awards virtually throughout February. All Chamber awards include: Sunrise Spirit Award, Partner in Progress Award, Past President Award, Agriculture Award, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur Award and the Horizon Award.