The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has opened voting for two of their annual awards to the public. The public is invited to vote from a selection of nominated Chamber Member businesses for the Entrepreneur Award and the Horizon Award through the Chamber website, sidneymt.com. Voting closes Jan. 15 and awards will be announced soon after voting closes.
The Entrepreneur Award recognizes a new business offering innovative products or services to the Sidney area. Nominees for this award include: Anytime Fitness, Meraki Boutique, Merge, MiMi’s Kitchen Co., MT Bare Cave, The Coffee Stop and TapHouse Bar & Grill.
The Horizon Award celebrates a business operating successfully for more than 5 years who is committed to its employees and customers. The nominees for the Horizon Award include: Footers, Interstate Engineering, LYREC, Mucho Si, Sidney Eye Care, Sidney Health Center and Sidney Millwork.
The Chamber of Commerce will present a total of seven awards virtually throughout February. All Chamber awards include: Sunrise Spirit Award, Partner in Progress Award, Past President Award, Agriculture Award, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur Award and the Horizon Award.