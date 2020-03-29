A family owned business in Terry, Mont. was named 2020 Made in Montana “Retailer of the Year.” Prairie Unique was honored by Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice during the Made in Montana wholesale buyer day.
“Montana’s storefronts and small businesses fuel our state’s economy,” Rice said. “Prairie Unique helps to power the town of Terry and draws visitors from the region who are looking for authentic Made in Montana products. Small business owners like Dale and Kathy Galland showcase the best of what it means to be Made in Montana”
Prairie Unique sells authentic Made in Montana products at its store, located along the Yellowstone River, near the Terry Badlands. Owner Dale Galland said every product that carries the Made in Montana logo is exceptional.
“We carry Made in Montana items because it means dealing with professionals,” Galland said. “These are not craft or hobby items. Made in Montana members have chosen to make a living this way. And if they believe in the product — so do I, and we are proud to support them.”
Made in Montana members and local businesses nominated and voted for Prairie Unique to receive this distinct honor.
The annual Made in Montana Tradeshow for Food & Gifts connects wholesale buyers with 150 Made in Montana artists, food producers, craftspeople and entrepreneurs to assist buyers with finding authentic Montana-made products to fill local store shelves.
The 2020 event was limited to a wholesale buyer day to protect against the possibility of spreading novel coronavirus or COVID-19.