EGT, LLC, a joint venture between Bunge and ITOCHU, is now able to load shuttle trains at its elevator in Sidney, Mont. This achievement is thanks to the completion of a rail track upgrade that nearly triples the number of rail cars the facility can handle.
“Since purchasing this elevator in 2018, our goal has been to improve its speed and efficiency so we can better serve our farmer customers in and around Richland County,” said Matt Kerrigan, EGT operations manager. “With the ability to load shuttle trains, the Sidney elevator is now a more competitive option for marketing wheat and soybeans to export customers.”
In a press release issued after the purchase, EGT's CEO said the Sidney elevator strengthened the capacity of its export terminal in Longview, Wash.
“The facility is located in a key draw area for wheat, particularly spring wheat, which is experiencing increasing demand.” the president and CEO of EGT stated in 2018.
“The Sidney elevator has access to the Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad which serves the Longview terminal,” EGT declared in the 2018 press release. “It can also handle inbound and outbound trucks.”
The Sidney facility complements EGT’s other elevators in Montana, the press release pointed out.
“We are excited to be in the Sidney area and have plans to begin expanding the facility’s speed and capabilities immediately,” said the company's CEO in 2018. “We look forward to providing growers efficient service from day one.”
With the upgrade, the elevator now has the capacity to handle a 110-car shuttle train versus its previous capacity of 45 single cars. The improvements bring Sidney’s loading capacity in line with EGT’s other elevators in Chester, Kintyre Flats and Tunis, Montana which serve its export terminal in Washington.
EGT, LLC is a joint venture between Bunge North America and ITOCHU.