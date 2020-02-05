The Fairview Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet on Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church.
During the program, guests watched a locally made film — created and produced by the Fairview High School Film Club — on the Fairview Lift Bridge and Tunnel.
The Fairview Chamber's annual dinner also included awards for local volunteers and business owners.
Each year five awards are given. They are chosen by several local civic groups including the Ministerial Association, the Fairview Chamber of Commerce, the Old Timers Festival, the Fairview School System and the City of Fairview.
2020 Fairview Chamber of Commerce Awards
Fairview School Award: Robby Taylor
Ministerial Association: Trish Buxbaum and Kayla (for Anita Buxbaum)
City of Fairview: Faith Oakland
Fairview Chamber of Commerce: Judd Burman
Old Timers Festival: Bob and Rene Sundheim, Dennis and Robin Thidell, Dan and Monica Cayko and Diane Miller