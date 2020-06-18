BOZEMAN — A Montana-based business founded by two women when they were students at Montana State University recently got a boost when it was selected for an entrepreneurship program that provides mentorship and a range of business help.
Vanessa Williamson, a 2017 business marketing graduate, and Vanessa Walsten, who studied sustainable food and bioenergy systems and graduated in 2018, are the co-founders of Farmented Foods. The business aims to eliminate unnecessary food waste by purchasing excess crops from local farmers, processing the vegetables and then creating a variety of products from them.
This spring, Walsten and Williamson were selected to participate in LaunchPad Lift. The program helps college business ventures from the U.S. and Ireland succeed by providing each one with a $10,000 grant, along with mentoring, peer networking and education on advanced startup topics such as fundraising, growing sales, making executive hires and formalizing their supply chain.
“The LaunchPad Lift has really allowed us to focus on areas of our business that were getting pushed to the side for so long,” Williamson said. “Since we continue to see fast-growing patterns, it’s easy to keep our heads down and just focus on growth. (This program) allows us to dive deeper into the foundation of our company and plan for the growth ahead.”
Farmented Foods got its start in 2016, when Walsten and Williamson teamed up for a project in an interdisciplinary farm-to-market class.
As partners for the class’s final project, they were paired with a local organic farmer and tasked with creating a value-added product for his farm.
The farmer told them that one problem was that vegetables from his farm that were considered “ugly” weren’t selling. That resulted in lost revenue and unnecessary food waste.
“We wanted to help solve this problem and give the ugly vegetables a longer shelf life,” Williamson said.
Their solution was to ferment the farm’s disfigured and excess vegetables. Fermentation — a metabolic process that converts sugar to acids, gases or alcohol — helps preserve food and adds beneficial bacteria, Walsten said.
Walsten and Williamson’s final class presentation was so well received they decided to compete in a statewide business plan challenge held each spring. There, they received three awards and earned $5,500, which they used to launch their company.
Now, Farmented Foods offers four products — dill sauerkraut, radish kimchi, spicy carrots and salsa — that are sold in approximately 35 stores and restaurants across Montana and Wyoming.
Since Williamson and Walsten’s initial class project, they’ve had assistance from professors and the MSU Blackstone LaunchPad powered by Techstars with tasks ranging from writing a business plan to finding grants.
Other business students, working with a software program that assists with financial modeling and projections, provided an outlook on Farmented Foods’ expected successes and failures.
Networking opportunities, speaking opportunities and assistance with crowdfunding have all helped fuel the business, Williamson said.
In addition to Farmented Foods, companies participating in the LaunchPad Lift program this spring operate in industries including financial services, transportation, manufacturing, biotech, professional services and information technology.
Entrepreneurship center campus directors nominated the participants from 24 LaunchPad network schools. In addition to MSU, program participants represented Texas A&M; the University of Texas, Austin and Dallas; the University of California, Berkeley and San Diego; Syracuse University; the University of Southern California; Trinity College Dublin; and the University College Cork.
“The Lift program provides a unique opportunity for some of our most successful LaunchPad student entrepreneurs to gain access to unparalleled mentorship from the Blackstone and Techstars networks, which really sets our student founders up for future success,” said Amy Stursberg, executive director of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.
Visit Farmented Foods: https://www.facebook.com/farmented/