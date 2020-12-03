The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Dec. 10 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The commission will hear the following proposals and presentations:
Commercial Bait Seining Waters List
2021 Deer Season In 400/401/403/406
2021 Black Bear Quotas
2021 Turkey Quotas
Wildlife Management Area Public Use Rules
The commission will consider the following endorsements:
Prickly Pear Creek and McClellan Creek Water Right Transfer
Currant Creek Conservation Easement Region 5
The commission will make final decisions on the following:
New rule and amendment pertaining to closing the Shields River to all motorized watercraft
Proposed Archery Let-off
FAS/WMA Biennial Fee Rule
2021 Elk Shoulder Seasons
Adjusted 2020 white-tailed deer seasons in all or portions of HDs 320, 322, 324, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, and 340
Everson Bench Conservation Easement
Lost Trail Conservation Easement Region 1
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
