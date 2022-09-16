From child care to inflation, job seekers in Montana and South Dakota must navigate a range of challenges
It’s now a well-known economic fact that job postings are higher than the number of job seekers. Business owners don’t hide their confusion and even disdain for the perceived lack of interest potential workers have in their job openings.

“If people are not working, what are they doing now?” asked a retailer in a recent Minneapolis Fed survey of business conditions. “We want to hire more workers, but many don't want to work.”



