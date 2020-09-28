Montana gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g on September 28, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 2.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $1.98/g while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
September 28, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 28, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
September 28, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 28, 2016: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 28, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
September 28, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
September 28, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
September 28, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
September 28, 2011: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
September 28, 2010: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
“Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three week streak of declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they’ve been in for quite some time. According to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand declined again last week, falling nearly 1% from the prior week, largely in line with expectations as we head into the first full week of fall.”
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.