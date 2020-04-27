Montana gas prices have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 102.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $1.59/g today while the most expensive is $2.14/g, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.74/g today. The national average stands 115.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average:
April 27, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
April 27, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
April 27, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)
April 27, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
April 27, 2010: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
"Unsurprisingly, for the ninth straight week average gas prices have fallen across every state in the country, with more downward potential likely, especially in today's highest priced states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While much of the talk last week was about the West Texas Intermediate benchmark falling to $0 per barrel and then into negative territory, it was very isolated and oil eventually rebounded back to the current $15 per barrel level."
