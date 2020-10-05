Montana gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24/g on Oct. 5, 2020, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations.
Gas prices in Montana are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 46.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana was priced at $1.99/g on October 5, while the most expensive was $2.49/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17/g. The national average is down 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
October 5, 2019: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
October 5, 2018: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
October 5, 2017: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)
October 5, 2016: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
October 5, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
October 5, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
October 5, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
October 5, 2012: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)
October 5, 2011: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
October 5, 2010: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
Neighboring Gas Prices
Idaho – $2.37/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.
Billings – $2.18/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.18/g.
Wyoming – $2.17/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.17/g.
“It’s been a fairly quiet week for gas prices yet again, but with oil tanking last week, there’s a possibility motorists may see a renewed downward direction in average prices in the days or weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand inexplicably rose last week to the highest level since August, breaking with conventional wisdom that fall demand is typically weak.
“While we have no direct reasoning for the rebound, five of seven days last week saw much above the prior week’s gasoline demand,” De Haan continued. “In fact, Friday saw the highest gasoline demand since Labor Day. If demand continues to somehow defy such conventional trends, we may see an end to the possibility of future declines.”
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.