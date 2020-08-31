Montana gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.24/g on August 31, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 0.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $2.03/g on August 31, while the most expensive is $2.69/g. The lowest price in the state is $2.03/g, while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.22/g on August 31. The national average is up 4.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
August 31, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
August 31, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
August 31, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)
August 31, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
August 31, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
August 31, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 31, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
August 31, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)
August 31, 2011: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
August 31, 2010: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
Neighboring Areas
Idaho: $2.40/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.38/g.
Billings: $2.18/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.18/g.
Wyoming: $2.19/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.18/g.
“Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The rebound in demand comes with just a week left in the summer driving season and isn’t expected to continue once the driving season wraps up, but while some may see prices tick higher over the next few days, more decreases are coming to gas prices once Labor Day is over as demand will likely move lower.
“In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices,” De Haan continued.
GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day based on data from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com