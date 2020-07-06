Montana gas prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 27.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 60.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.30/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
July 6, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
July 6, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
July 6, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
July 6, 2016: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 6, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 6, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
July 6, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
July 6, 2012: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
July 6, 2011: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
July 6, 2010: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
“With July 4 behind us, we’re now half way through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “For now, I believe we may see increases stall and some minor increases or decreases until we see a solid change in the coronavirus situation.”
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.