The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #1324 is proud and excited to announce the opening of Gunner’s Ridge Bar and Grill, located at 2001 Yellowstone River Drive, Glendive, Montana.
Gunners Ridge Bar and Grill is a brand new, state of the art, facility featuring a full service bar, casino and restaurant located on the bluffs overlooking the scenic Yellowstone River. Gunner’s Ridge Bar and Grill gleans its name from a prominent terrain feature, “Gunners Ridge”, located in Makoshika State Park, Montana’s largest state park that lies adjacent to the city of Glendive.
Currently, the bar and casino are open daily, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Food service hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with the bar serving lunch and dinner from a short menu of varied offerings. A takeout menu is available on Gunner’s Ridge Bar and Grill’s Facebook page and take orders may be placed by calling (406) 377-3557. The restaurant is slated to open soon with a full menu of casual and fine dining offerings.
As COVID prevents a “Grand Opening” of Gunner’s Ridge Bar and Grill, we are using this delay to train our entire staff for the highest levels of service. Final touches on décor are being completed to make the facility welcoming and pleasant, to give guests a dining experience they can appreciate.
In conjunction with the bar, casino, and restaurant, Gunner’s Ridge Bar and Grill also features an outdoor patio area overlooking the Yellowstone River, a conference room that can accommodate up to 12 people comfortably, and a banquet/convention hall for groups of up to 250 . In the Spring of 2021 work will begin on landscaping for the grounds.
The facility provides Elks Lodge #1324 a home for its meetings and events, and future earnings from Gunner’s Ridge Bar and Grill operations will be able to be used for the “benevolent” commitment the Lodge has to our community.
BPOE Lodge #1324 has a group of dedicated volunteer members who have put in countless hours to get this worthwhile endeavor accomplished. The financial donations given by individuals and businesses in the community has been astounding and greatly appreciated. The opening of Gunners Ridge Bar and Grill is truly a community achievement.
Elks Lodge # 1324 is always interested in men and women looking to become a part of our Lodge and organization by becoming active members. Application forms are available at Gunner’s Ridge Bar and Grill, or from any Elk’s member.
As we move forward we are committed to excellence in the services the facility will provide, and look forward to giving back to our great community.