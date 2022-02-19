Glendive Medical Center (GMC) announced John C. Sillery, MD as the newest physician to join its growing team. Dr. Sillery is Board Certified by the American Board of Radiology and specializes in Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology. He will be working alongside Dr. Kevin Maxwell, Radiologist in GMC Imaging Department.
"I am very excited to be part of the GMC team again," said Dr. Sillery, "I began my career in healthcare at GMC many years ago in the lab before pursuing my career as a physician and I am happy to be moving back permanently."
Dr. Sillery completed his undergraduate degree at University of Alberta, followed by his Medical Doctorate at University of North Dakota School of Medicine. Following an internship with Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, he completed his diagnostic radiology residency at Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education with additional fellowship in Neuroradiology.
“I started my career in radiology with the encouragement of my wife, Deb,” states Dr. Sillery, “I loved working in the lab at GMC but felt I needed to do more. As I moved through medical school, Radiology became the perfect fit for me. The field is fascinating and as an empathetic person, it provides me the opportunity to still provide care for patients.” Dr. Sillery has practiced at Billings Clinic for over 11 years prior to joining GMC. He brings a wealth of expertise in all areas of Radiology including CAT Scan, MRI, nuclear medicine, general radiology, ultrasound, interventional imaging, and specializes in Neuroradiology, which involves the brain, spine, head, and neck. While working alongside Dr. Maxwell, he will also remain connected to the Radiology
specialist teams at Billings Clinic.
Dr. Sillery and his wife, Deb are building a home in Glendive this year and they are excited to be able to be back home and live close to their family full-time. On his downtime, Dr. Sillery enjoys bird hunting with his Chocolate Lab, “Tuck”, fishing, hiking, and home projects. He appreciates the relationships he has already created with staff and the community, “Relationships that only a small town can provide.”
“We’re excited to have Dr. Sillery on board at GMC,” stated Parker Powell, CEO, “He provides a great blend of strong experience with a passion for providing community-based care.”
