The Sidney Foundation for Community Care held its 29th Annual Golf Scramble recently. It was a great day with great weather, and lots of people came out for the event.
This year the benefits that came from the scramble will be going towards an expansion of the Cancer Care Center at the Sidney Health Center.
Melissa Boyer, Director of Foundation for Community Care, explained what the proceeds from the golfing event will do for the Cancer Center during the event.
“For decades, Sidney Health Center has offered chemotherapy, which is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells in your body,” she said. “Just over 10 years ago, TomoTherapy, an image guided, radiation treatment method used to target tumors in difficult areas of the body, was an additional service added when Sidney Health Center decided to embark on opening a state-of-the-art Cancer Care Center.”
TomoTherapy will deliver an exact dose of radiation in a precise location for the health and quick recovery of patients.
“It is necessary to replace the TomoTherapy machine as it has outlived its useful life, as all medical devices do,” Boyer added. “It is imperative to maintain the highest standard of medical equipment for the safety of our patients and our practitioners.”
To preserve continuity of care, offer additional services to our patients, and to retain market share, it was decided to add on to the physical structure of the Cancer Care Center and instead add a second radiation vault. That way there is no interruption to therapy plans for patients who are currently receiving care, and there’s no delay for new referrals.
The addition to the Cancer Care Center breaks ground in August of 2022. The new radiation vault will be completed in October of 2023 with the construction of the new TomoTherapy unit being completed in December of 2023. Utilization of the new TomoTherapy machine in the new vault will begin in January of 2024.
“The expansion also includes adding more patient exam rooms and a new service that treats a multitude of issues — a hyperbaric chamber,” Boyer said. “A hyperbaric chamber can treat radiation burns to decrease healing time, and lung damage from extreme COVID exposure. Studies also show promise in treating symptoms from concussions and improving dementia in patients.This expansion is another way the Foundation and Sidney Health Center are providing cutting edge health care to our community.”
Thanks to Foundation for Community Care, which includes Melissa Boyer Director, Raychelle Brooks Planned Giving Coordinator, Jen Boyer Operations Coordinator, Jaena Cotter Community Outreach Coordinator, which helped to make this project happen.
Boyer adds, “Thank you to all the sponsors that come back year after year, the country club crew, volunteer workers, and of course the players. It’s a nice way to have the community support the foundation and form a tradition that goes towards a worthy cause, if the Cancer Center hasn’t helped you it might have helped someone you know.”