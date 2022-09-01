Golfing for cancer care

Zach Sverdrup and Marv Schulz pose for a picture during the putting challenge at the Foundation for Community Care golf scramble.

 Sophie Peters

The Sidney Foundation for Community Care held its 29th Annual Golf Scramble recently. It was a great day with great weather, and lots of people came out for the event.

This year the benefits that came from the scramble will be going towards an expansion of the Cancer Care Center at the Sidney Health Center.



