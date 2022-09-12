Governor Gianforte announces record apprenticeship growth in Montana

Gov. Gianforte talks with an electrical apprentice with Tounsley Electric

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

At a construction site in Yellowstone County, Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the number of new apprenticeships in Montana this year is on track to surpass the number for 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined.

“A four-year college degree isn’t the path for everyone, and Montana needs more carpenters, plumbers, welders, and electricians like those I met today,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Through apprenticeships, we’re promoting access to good-paying careers, and it’s paying off. Montana has added a record 700 new apprentices so far this year.”



Tags

Load comments