Gianforte on Accelerate MT: 'One of the brightest spots of innovation in the University System'

Gov. Gianforte receives update on CDL rapid training program.

During a recent roundtable discussion at Missoula College, Governor Greg Gianforte emphasized the importance of Accelerate Montana, a statewide workforce development organization led by the University of Montana.

“As our economy grows, so are opportunities to work in a good-paying job here, and rapid training programs through Accelerate Montana are helping job creators fill key positions across the state. Accelerate Montana is one of the brightest spots of innovation in the university system,” Gov. Gianforte said. “When you couple the Montana work ethic with the opportunities Accelerate Montana offers, the result is a highly qualified, highly skilled workforce that you can only find here in Montana.”



