Gianforte 2 alt

Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte speaks to Steed Industry workers on Aug. 27, 2020.

 Photo by Hazel Cramer/'Community News Service

Governor Greg Gianforte today announced that Montana exceeded his goal for adding good-paying jobs to the economy in 2021, which he set at the beginning of last year.

Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) data show the state added just under 13,000 jobs paying over $50,000 in 2021, easily surpassing the governor’s goal of 10,000.



