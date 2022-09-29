Scam of the Week file art
Williston Herald/Williston Herald

When you request a reimbursement from your healthcare provider, it may be completed through a third-party payment processor. These payment processors often offer direct deposit payments so you can get reimbursed as soon as possible. Unfortunately, cybercriminals can use social engineering to try to steal your reimbursement.

In a recent scam, cybercriminals are sending phishing emails that appear to be related to an active reimbursement request. The emails ask you to verify your request number and other identifying information to finish processing your request. If you provide this information, cybercriminals can use it to gain access to your account by verifying your identity. Then, they can update your direct deposit information to redirect payments to their own bank accounts.



