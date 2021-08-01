A hobby turned into a career is an adventure that many strive to achieve. Mclaryn O’Neal was able to do just that when she turned her love for photography into her own small business.
It started as an eighth grader when she enrolled in her first photography class and she loved being behind the camera. She continued to pursue her dream with the help of her art teacher during her senior year of high school. “My art teacher helped set up a class designed to understand photography and business. After graduation I would be prepared to start my own business” explains Mclaryn.
O’Neal graduated in 2017 from Sidney High School and dived right into opening her own business, Now is a Memory Photography.
It did not come without complication, when Covid-19 arrived, she needed to slow down her business for her safety as well as the safety of her clients.
“I think a lot of photography businesses slowed down during covid, as I do a lot of indoor shoots” said O’Neal.
She has started to open her business back up and snap photos of families and more. “I do a lot of the families and wedding photography but I also specialize in business photography” claims Mclaryn. She can take head shots and advertisement photography for businesses located in and around Sidney although she is willing to travel for her clients.
The photographer has big aspirations of opening her own studio as most of her photography is currently located inside her home or taken outdoors. “I really strive to be involved in the community with my photography” says the Sidney resident. She started as a part time business but has a goal of becoming a full-time photographer.
To reach Mclaryn call (406)-478-3492 or check out her Facebook page, Now is a Memory Photography.