How to ensure employee safety

Employers are obligated to keep workplaces free of known safety and health hazards. Educating employees about safety risks and how to prevent accidents can help employers fulfill those obligations. However, employees also have to do their part by complying with safety guidelines, including using and wearing the appropriate safety gear.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, has entered the general lexicon in the wake of the global pandemic, especially as it applied to health care workers serving on the front lines of COVID-19 surges. At the start of the pandemic, PPE was a hot news topic, particularly in regard to shortages at medical centers. However, PPE includes more than the masks, gloves and gowns worn by health care workers. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, PPE refers to any equipment worn to minimize exposure to a variety of hazards. That gear changes depending on the job and work environment.



