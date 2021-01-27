The Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point have put together a series of educational sessions for employers – Eastern Montana Business Webinars. They take place via ZOOM the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
The next webinar, Windmills: Disability Fact or Fiction, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. This session will allow participants to become aware of respectful etiquette and language for creating a comfortable work environment and learn the basics of disability employment law. This Windmills module teaches participants to anticipate situations in the workplace that might occur as a preventative step.
Registration is required. Visit https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oMkxFDD8RkC_FW7oLJ7R0Q to register. You will receive a confirmation email.